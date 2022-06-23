FILE PHOTO: An unidentified COVID-19 patient is treated in the ICU at Providence St Joseph Hospital in 2021. REUTERS/Omar Younis

Daily San Diego County COVID-19 cases again exceeded 1,600 on Tuesday and Wednesday, as public health officials also reported 10 new pandemic deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus jumped as well, by almost 20%, to 263. That’s up from 220 on Tuesday.

Patients who required intensive care also rose, to 25 from 17.

The number of new cases since the last time the county Health and Human Services Agency released new numbers:

Monday – 897 (adjusted up from the original report of 864)

Tuesday – 1,633

Wednesday – 1,629

Officials reported a total of 9,724 cases in the past week, compared to 9,672 infections the previous week.

The new data brings the region’s pandemic totals to 822,808 cases and 5,332 deaths.

Meanwhile, the county called on vaccinated individuals who have not come forward for booster shots to consider obtaining one.

For instance, of the 711,749 San Diegans 50 and older who received a first booster, 71.3% – 507,398 people – are missing a second; 466,232 are eligible to receive one.

Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, the county’s public health officer, noted the susceptibility of people over age 50 to severe illness and complications from COVID-19.

“Because immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, boosters help to give you added protection against the virus and its strains, both in terms of reducing infections and severe outcomes,” Wooten said.

In addition, 89,647 San Diegans 50 and older – or 8.42% of the estimated population in the age group – are not fully vaccinated.

The county reports COVID data on Mondays and Thursdays.

– City News Service contributed to this report