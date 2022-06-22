Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego. Photo courtesy Sharp

To help transform health care in San Diego, the James M. Cox Foundation has awarded Sharp HealthCare Foundation a $500,000 grant for its technology immersion lab at the future Prebys Innovation and Education Center in Kearny Mesa.

The James M. Cox Foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications.

The James M. Cox Foundation donation will help fund the Prebys Innovation and Education Center’s five simulation labs, where nurses and other medical caregivers will learn technical acute and soft skills.

The simulation rooms will provide hands-on training to prepare workers for an ICU environment and simulate the chaotic nature of an emergency room. They also will incorporate technology, with enhanced audio and visual capabilities, that will improve training, observations, and debrief sessions.

Construction is underway on the center, located on the campus of Sharp HealthCare’s headquarters at 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd. in Kearny Mesa. It is expected to open in spring 2023.

“We are extremely grateful to the James M. Cox Foundation and Cox Communications for their long-standing support of Sharp and the San Diego Community,” said Bill Littlejohn, senior VP and CEO of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare.

In addition to the $500,000 grant, Cox Communications previously made a $75,000 donation to the project. Both donations were made during a match campaign by the Conrad Prebys Foundation, which brings the grants’ impact to a total of $1.15 million.

“Sharp HealthCare is transforming how it serves our San Diego region, and Cox is proud to support its efforts as a technology partner and with this James M. Cox Foundation grant,” said Ingo Hentschel, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications. “Our founder, for whom the Foundation is named, believed strongly in giving back to the communities we serve … “

The Cox donation also will fund meeting spaces and an auditorium where medical professionals locally and from around the world can share best practices, brainstorm innovative approaches to health care and tackle important medical issues. The 375-seat auditorium will utilize technology to bring audio capabilities and a better interactive experience to those who are hearing impaired.