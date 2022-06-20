The new Neighborhood Healthcare site at 488 East Valley Parkway. Photo credit: nhcare.org/

Neighborhood Healthcare, a regional Federally Qualified Health Center, will open its latest Escondido location Tuesday.

The fully-staffed facility at 488 East Valley Parkway includes 11 exam rooms for primary medical, podiatry, chiropractic and behavioral healthcare.

A grand opening will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday in front of the new location.

“Escondido is where we began more than 50 years ago, and we’re proud to expand our services in the area,” said Dr. Rakesh Patel, the firm’s CEO. “We believe a healthy community is a prosperous one. This new facility exemplifies our long-standing commitment to providing quality, compassionate whole-person care for everyone, regardless of circumstance, to individuals and families in Escondido.”

The downtown Escondido facility will operate weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to its Escondido sites, which include posts on Elm Street and Grand Avenue, Neighborhood Healthcare is also located locally in El Cajon.