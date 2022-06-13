Free COVID-19 testing is available at Chula Vista City Hall. Photo via @thinkchulavista Twitter

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 5,669 new COVID-19 cases Monday, covering infections recorded over the past four days, while the virus-related death toll rose by one.

Another 1,857 virus cases were confirmed Friday, along with 1,387 Saturday, 1,363 Sunday and 1,062 Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative pandemic total to 809,026.

The region’s total death count now stands at 5,316.

The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, fell again to 208 from 216 a day earlier. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 30, up from 27 on Sunday. Available hospital beds increased by 14 to 275.

More than 2.97 million or 94.4% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while more than 2.63 million or 83.6% are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,343,505 or 58.7% of the 2.25 million eligible San Diegans have received a booster shot.