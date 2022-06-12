A nurse in the Sharp Grossmont Hospital intensive care unit, takes a moment to comfort a COVID-19 patient. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections in San Diego County was down 16 to 216, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

Saturday’s report showed a decline of 8 patients to 232.

Of those patients hospitalized on Sunday, 27 were being treated in intensive care, an increase of three from Saturday’s total. Available hospital beds increased by four to 261.

On Thursday the county Health and Human Services Agency reported 4,428 new cases over the past five days, with the cumulative total surpassing 800,000.

The county also reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths. Nine of the people who died were 80 years or older, two were in their 70s and one in their 60s.

Five of those people were fully vaccinated, while the other seven were not fully vaccinated, though all but one of the victims had underlying medical conditions.

The region’s total death count now stands at 5,315.

The county only reports COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays, but the sate releases hospitalization numbers daily.

City News Service contributed to this article.