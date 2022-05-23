Nursing student Erika Lohr vaccinates a patient in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Mike Blake

San Diego County logged 4,993 new COVID-19 infections over the past four days amid the continued rapid spread of the virus.

According to the county Health and Human Services Agency, 1,367 new cases were recorded Friday, 1,345 on Saturday, 1,208 Sunday and 1,073 Monday.

The new infections lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 780,385.

Another two deaths from the past four days were also confirmed, raising the overall virus-related death toll in the county to 5,284.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals was 142 with 21 in intensive care, according to health officials.

So far 3.9% of county residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized and 0.7% have died of the disease.

COVID case numbers have been rising steadily in recent weeks due to the spread of highly infectious variants of the virus, most notably the BA.2 variant and the BA.2.12.1 subvariant.

City News Service contributed to this article.