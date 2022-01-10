A Scripps Health nurse treats a coronavirus patient in an ICU. Image from Scripps video

San Diego County’s number of coronavirus cases continued to surge over the weekend, officials reported Monday, while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 surpassed 1,000.

Local health officials reported 19,009 new cases as of Friday, 17,507 Saturday and 12,563 Sunday. The county also reported no additional fatalities linked to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing its cumulative totals to 525,754 infections and 4,500 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county Health and Human Services Agency does not report COVID data on weekends or holidays, so no updates were provided Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The county’s COVID hospitalizations increased from 943 Sunday to 1,004, while the number of those patients in intensive care increased from 169 to 172, according to the latest state figures.

A total of 39,963 tests were reported in San Diego County over the weekend, and the seven-day average positivity rate was 27.3%, up from 25.8% as of Friday.