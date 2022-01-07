Medical staff treat a coronavirus patient in their isolation room on the Intensive Care Unit on January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The county Health and Human Services Agency reported 5,922 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths on Friday, increasing the cumulative totals to 477,211 cases and 4,500 deaths.

According to county data, in the past month, confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from around 4,700 per week to more than 45,000 cases reported in the seven days between Dec. 29, 2021 through Tuesday. That is nearly a tenfold increase in just 30 days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also more than doubled in the past 30 days, from 303 to 837, putting a strain on local hospitals that are contending with hundreds of employees unable to work after contracting the virus.

“We’re now seeing the highest local case counts of the pandemic. COVID-19 is everywhere,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “The best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to have as much immunity as possible and to take other precautions that we know work.”

Hospitalizations increased to 837 from 774, according to the latest state figures, up from 510 last Friday.

Of those patients, 156 were in intensive care, up nine from the previous day. The number of available ICU beds increased by 15 to 195.

Some COVID-positive patients may have been hospitalized for other reasons and had their COVID status discovered by hospital-mandated tests.

A total of 23,043 tests were reported Friday, and the seven-day average positivity rate was 25.8%, up from 25.4% on Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this article.