A home COVID-19 test kit. Courtesy NIH

County public health officials on Thursday reported 5,726 new cases of COVID-19, but no more deaths due to the ongoing pandemic.

The latest data brings the county’s coronavirus totals to 471,278 cases while the death toll remained at 4,495.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals continues to hover at a higher level than at any other time in the nearly two-year-old pandemic. The number increased by nearly 300 in a week.

There were 774 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, down from 799 on Wednesday, after increases from 682 on Tuesday, 664 on Monday and 628 on Sunday.

Of those patients, 147 were in intensive care. The number of available ICU beds increased by one to 180.

Meanwhile, the county reported administering 24,344 COVID tests Thursday, with a positive rate exceeding 25% over the past seven days.

– City News Service contributed to this report.