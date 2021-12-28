A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

San Diego County public health officials Tuesday reported 2,367 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional virus-related deaths.

The newest data brings the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 416,427 infections and 4,450 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county has reported a considerable increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with daily case counts reaching more than 2,300 cases four out of the past six days.

The county’s COVID hospitalizations increased from 384 Sunday to 411, while the number of those patients in intensive care increased from 92 to 96, according to the latest state figures.

A total of 19,960 tests were reported in San Diego County Tuesday, and the seven-day average positivity rate was 12.4%, up from 11.3% on Monday.

City News Service contributed to this article.