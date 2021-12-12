A nurse in the Sharp Grossmont Hospital intensive care unit, takes a moment to comfort a COVID-19 patient. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased by eight people to 325, according to the latest state figures released Sunday.

Of those patients, 90 were in intensive care as of Sunday, two more than Saturday.

Those numbers come two days after local health officials announced that a man in his 30s was believed to have contracted the Omicron COVID-19 variant locally.

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced, making it the second documented case of the variant in the county.

City News Service contributed to this article.