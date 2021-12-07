A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

San Diego County public health officials reported 712 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths associated with the virus Tuesday.

Tuesday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 390,381 cases and 4,357 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in San Diego County increased from 302 to 303 on Tuesday, according to the latest state figures.

Of those patients, 82 were in intensive care, a decrease of one from Monday.

A total of 16,409 new tests were reported to the county on Tuesday, with 4.2% returning positive over the past seven days.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now more than 2.66 million — or 84.7% of residents age 5 and older.

More than 2.36 million people, or 75.1% of residents 5 and older, are fully vaccinated. Roughly 460,110 San Diego County residents 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

City News Service contributed to this article.