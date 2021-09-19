An official administers a COVID-19 vaccination. Photo credit: San Diego County News Center

San Diego County health officials reported a recent low in COVID-19 cases Sunday with 378 new positives and no deaths.

They recorded 519 new cases on Sept. 7, which at the time, was the lowest daily count since July.

With the latest data, the county’s overall totals rose to 349,227 cases and 4,006 deaths since the pandemic began.

Six more patients needed to be hospitalized, while two more required intensive care.

The county reported 8,989 new tests. The seven-day average rate of positives slipped slightly, to 3.9%.

The state reported 9,038 new cases Sunday, and 125 deaths. Statewide, there have been 4.4 million people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The state’s death toll stands at 67,608.

State officials also noted that unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to get the disease as compared to those who are fully vaccinated.