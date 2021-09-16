A staffer hands out a syringe at a vaccine clinic at Petco Park Saturday. Photo credit: Screen shot, @SanDiegoCounty, via Twitter

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Department on Thursday reported 530 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths.

Daily cases have leveled off this week, but county officials noted Wednesday that they recorded 57 deaths from the virus in the past seven days. That’s the highest weekly total during the recent surge, driven by the Delta variant.

On Thursday, officials labeled the trend, calling it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The new data increased the county’s total cases to 347,474. The death toll stands at 3,994 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

In addition, 11 more people needed to be admitted to the hospital for COVID treatment. No additional patients, though, required intensive care.

The county reported 14,473 new tests. The seven-day average rate of positives remained at 4.4%.