Jesus Gonzalez, a phlebotomist assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego, collects a blood sample from a COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor at the hospital’s Armed Services Blood Program Blood Donation Center. DOD photo by Navy Seaman Luke Cunningham.

San Diego County health officials reported 742 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths from the pandemic disease.

Wednesday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 346,934 cases and 3,983 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county reported 17,728 new tests, with the seven-day average rate of positives at 4.4%.

To find a County COVID-19 testing site, please visit https://t.co/DmxbioCNYb. pic.twitter.com/a27lWTol7T — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) September 15, 2021

In addition, 50 more patients required admission to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Four more had to be admitted to intensive care.

On the vaccine front, nearly 4.6 million doses have been administered in the county, with 2.44 million — or 87.1% of county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.16 million, or around 77.2% of the county’s eligible population.

