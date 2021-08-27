A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge, San Diego County’s latest COVID-19 numbers Friday showed 1,150 new infections, an increase in hospitalizations and eight additional deaths logged.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus case count to 328,276, while deaths edged up to 3,877.

The number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus complications increased by 21 from the day before, bringing the region’s total to 650, according to state data, though no new patients were admitted to local intensive care units. That total remained unchanged at 169.

One month ago, there were 316 people in local hospitals being treated for the virus, 53 of whom were in ICU beds.

A total of 22,983 tests were reported Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7.7%.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 35.2 in data released Wednesday, compared to last week’s 28.7. That number can be further parsed to 9.3 for fully vaccinated people and 66.9 for those not fully vaccinated.

Both those numbers increased from last week — from six and 55.7, respectively — but the rate of not-fully vaccinated people is seven times higher than those fully vaccinated.

Perhaps more tellingly, the hospitalization rate for the unvaccinated is 32 times higher than those fully vaccinated.

The average daily case rate July 20 was 4.2 per 100,000, according to county data.

More than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.38 million — or around 85% of San Diego County residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number close to 2.09 million, or around 74.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, go to coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.