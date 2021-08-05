FILE PHOTO: Patients wait in line to get a swab test at a COVID-19 mobile testing site hosted by the Florida Department of Health. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

San Diego County public health officials reported another 1,159 cases of COVID-19 and one death as the surge driven by the Delta variant continues.

The total number of local cases since last year rose to 302,220 cases, while the death toll now stands at 3,806.

The county’s percentage of new cases over the past week also rose to 8.7%.

Meanwhile, nationally new COVID-19 cases have climbed to a six-month high, with more than 100,000 infections reported across the U.S.

Florida and other states with lower vaccination rates continue to be the hardest hit.

“At this point if you’re unvaccinated by choice, you’re complicit in this crisis,” a county official in Texas wrote on Twitter.

We're seeing terrifying #COVID19 trends in our hospitals.







— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 5, 2021

In other developments, the government will supply booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Thursday.

Yet Los Angeles County sounded a hopeful note, as health director Barbara Ferrer told reporters that though cases surged last week, the rise appears to be leveling off.

In a sign though of how major companies are responding to the surge, Amazon.com, which had originally set Sept. 7 as its return-to-office date, on Thursday said it would not expect U.S. corporate employees to come back until 2022.

Reuters and City News Service contributed to this report.