A senior-home administrator receives her Pfizer vaccine in 2020. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 894 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as the Biden administration took steps to combat the Delta variant.

With the new number, the local COVID-19 case count rose to 295,054 since the pandemic began.

County officials reported no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 3,798.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new measures for federal employees and contractors to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

All civilian federal workers and onsite contractors have to attest they have been fully vaccinated or they will be required to wear a mask on the job, physically distance from all other employees and visitors, comply with a weekly or twice weekly testing requirement, and be subject to restrictions on official travel.

The requirements apply to some 2.1 million federal employees, and millions more who work on federal contracts, not to the estimated 650,000 permanent and temporary U.S. Postal Service employees.

Biden said the Defense Department will also review “how and when they will add the COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military.”

The president also called on state and local governments to offer $100 to get vaccinated, a step New York City has already taken. Local agencies can use federal funds to pay for the incentives, the U.S. Treasury said.

Reuters contributed to this report.