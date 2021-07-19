Public health staff joins with partners to prepare COVID-19 vaccine doses during a drive-through clinic for residents 65 and older on March 5. Courtesy of Imperial County

San Diego County public health officials reported 439 new cases of COVID-19 Monday as the fallout from a surge in infections even hit Wall Street.

Over the weekend, local officials reported 467 new cases on Sunday and 501 on Saturday.

The county, dealing, like other health officials, with the highly contagious Delta variant, hasn’t seen daily case levels of more than 500 since February.

With the new numbers, the total local COVID-19 cases rose to 287,694, while the death toll remained at 3,786.

The average number of daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has tripled in the past 30 days, according to an analysis of Reuters data, climbing to 32,136 on Sunday.

The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also has risen 21% over the past 30 days to over 19,000, according to the same analysis.

Deaths, which can lag behind other indicators, rose 25% last week to an average of 250 per day.

Investors showed their lack of confidence Monday as all three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session sharply lower.

The S&P and the Nasdaq suffering their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-May, while the blue-chip Dow had its worst day in nearly nine months. Travel and leisure stocks, in particular, plunged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725.81 points, or 2.09%, to 33,962.04, the S&P 500 lost 68.67 points, or 1.59%, to 4,258.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 152.25 points, or 1.06%, to 14,274.98.

President Joe Biden, citing higher rates of COVID-19 in states with low vaccination rates, said during a speech Monday that the nation’s economic recovery hinged on getting better at controlling the pandemic.

“So please, please get vaccinated,” Biden pleaded. “Get vaccinated now.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday released updated recommendations for schools that included mask-wearing for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

That follows the decision last week to again mandate that Los Angeles County residents wear masks.

Reuters contributed to this report.