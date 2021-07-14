A San Diego teen is vaccinated at a mobile site at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation. Image from county video

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 348 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday as the more infectious “delta” variant spreads and vaccinations slow.

The daily case total was the highest in nearly three months, and comes just days after health officials on Friday issued a plea for San Diegans to get vaccinated.

“We are now seeing about double the number of cases that were being reported a month ago,” said Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “This has led to a 46% increase in hospitalizations and 10% uptake in intensive care unit admissions in the past few weeks.”

“We expect further increases in ICU admissions since they lag behind the trend in cases and hospitalizations,” she added.

The case rate in the county has spiked from 1.9 cases per 100,000 residents on June 15 to 3.7 cases per 100,000 residents now.

The county released a survey showing that residents who are hesitant to get vaccinated are most concerned about potential side effects but also worried that vaccine development was rushed.

Nationally the Biden administration missed its goal of 70% of adults having had at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4 and has struggled to reach 50% fully vaccinated despite warnings of outbreaks due to the delta variant.

Since the pandemic began over a year ago, there have been 284,996 cases of COVID-19 and 3,785 deaths from the disease in San Diego County.