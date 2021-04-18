The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine requires two doses in 28 days. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County public health officials reported 149 new COVID-19 infections Sunday and no deaths.

That increased the region’s totals throughout the pandemic to 274,960 infections, while the death toll stands at 3,674.

Out of 10,234 test results received in the past day, 1% were positive, as the 14-day rolling average of positive tests remained at 1.8%.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus stayed stable, at 177, as did the number of patients in intensive care, at 57.

The county noted five new community outbreaks Sunday, for 22 over the last seven days linked to 86 cases.

County officials report that they have 130,899 vaccine doses on hand. Everyone 16 and older now is eligible to receive a shot.

Appointments may be made online. The site is again accepting appointments for the Del Mar superstation run by Scripps, which closed Wednesday due to a vaccine shortfall.

Appointments may be scheduled this week on Thursday, April 22, and Saturday, April 24.

State officials reported 2,667 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and 78 more deaths. Overall, in the state of California, there have been almost 3.62 million cases and 59,768 deaths.

Across the nation, the U.S. has reported almost 31.67 million cases and 567,210 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.