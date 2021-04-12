A Scripps Health vaccination site. Courtesy of Scripps

The Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station will be closed later this week on Wednesday, April 14; Friday, April 16; Saturday, April 17; and Sunday, April, 18 due to the low number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that were delivered to Scripps Health last week.

Patients who have appointments scheduled at the super station on those dates should be rescheduled automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.

Vaccines are available at the super station by appointment only. No walk-ins are permitted.