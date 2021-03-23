A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

People began receiving vaccines Tuesday at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena and the Mexican Consulate in Little Italy as both sites began operating limited hours for COVID-19 vaccine administration.

A walk-up clinic will be administering vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University, located at 5500 Canyon Crest Drive. Initially, the clinic will be able to administer 750 doses daily but can ramp up to 1,500 per day when more doses are available in the region.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the patio in the Mexican Consulate, 1540 India St. in Little Italy. The walk-up clinic will have the capacity to administer up to 100 appointments a day, dependent on supply.

The Viejas Arena clinic will set aside 10% of doses for residents who live in communities adjacent to SDSU, as will the existing Copley-Price YMCA clinic. The Mexican Consulate site will serve members of the Latino community, which has been more severely impacted by COVID-19, as well as the general community.

Scripps Health, which runs the Del Mar super station vaccine site, announced Friday it will be closed on March 27 and 28, due to the low number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered.

Patients who have appointments scheduled for those days will be rescheduled automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.

— City News Service contributed to this article