Mission Bay High School, one of many district campuses where Prop. S and Z monies are being spent. Photo: SDUSD

Mission Bay Band Boosters will host its second annual fundraising concert Sunday to support the music programs at Mission Bay High School.

The nonprofit organization will team up with local craft businesses Deft Brewing, Lost Cause Meadery, Oddish Wine and Pizza Cassette at The Gärten, a biergarten-style drinking and dining destination and music venue in the Bay Park/Morena neighborhood.

Guests can enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment from the school’s top music ensembles from noon to 5 p.m., as well as a special performance by the school’s Alumni All-Star band.

The proceeds will support the music program and its 200+ music students at Mission Bay High School.

“We are so excited to put on this amazing musical day for our families and the general public for the second year in a row,” said Jean-Paul Balmat, music director at Mission Bay High School. “Last year we raised more than $30,000 and this year we hope to raise even more to support our growing program, which is nationally recognized as one of the finest in the nation.

“We encourage everyone to come see us at Deft Brewing in the beautiful outdoor venue, enjoy some live music and help support our amazing music programs,” he said. “We appreciate the generosity of the parents and community for your support.”

The event will help pay for instruments, instruction, sheet music, instrument supplies and more. The school’s music education program consists of seven different ensembles, including a concert band, two choirs, two orchestras, and two jazz ensembles.

According to a statement from the boosters, admission is free but a donation of $20 for adults and $10 for students and children over 4 is suggested. A portion of Deft Brewing’s beer proceeds for the event day will be donated to the fundraiser.

Deft Brewing and The Garten is located at 5322 Banks St., San Diego.