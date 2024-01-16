Photo via Pixabay

The Lakeside Union School District encourages the community to join in on the celebration as it “flips the switch” on its districtwide comprehensive Energy Infrastructure Modernization Program, encompassing energy efficiency improvements and new solar structures.

Marking a major milestone in the program and especially ringing in the new year, the event will take place at the District Office on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.

“We’re incredibly proud to share this accomplishment with the entire Lakeside community,” said Board President Andrew Hayes. “This program ushers in a new era of energy resilience for our district. It will provide long-lasting benefits for our students and staff in the classroom and save general fund costs significantly, ensuring a secure future for the entire district.”

Launched in 2021, the program is a comprehensive effort to modernize antiquated infrastructure in the areas of HVAC, roofing, lighting, and other efficiency improvements while converting to renewable energy sources. The program allows the district to leverage various grants, incentives, and other one-time funding from state and federal programs to alleviate capital budget pressure and meet state energy mandates.

The Lakeside Union School District replaced HVAC systems districtwide. This step was important in creating a comfortable learning environment conducive to student success and necessary to meet indoor air quality standards. The new units feature state-of-the-art MERV-13 grade filtration, upgraded ventilation, and increased control over indoor air quality.

“Creating a safe and comfortable environment for our students is the district’s top priority,” said Superintendent Dr. Rhonda Taylor. “We want to see our students performing at their full potential, and the state of our HVAC infrastructure simply didn’t work. By making these improvements, we are setting Lakeside USD on a greener path.”

The district has also invested in solar shade structures at seven sites, strategically identifying those best suited to maximize solar generation. These renewable energy sources act as a hedge against rising utility rates that are only getting more expensive. The greater San Diego region has the highest utility rates in the country, a trend that is not projected to end shortly. Instead of relying on increasingly costly utilities, the district took matters into its own hands, maximizing funding alternatives and ensuring a net positive return for its general fund.

With a projected life savings of over $40 million throughout the lifetime of the equipment, the district is redirecting savings towards capital improvements that directly impact the quality and safety of the learning environment.

“The savings generated by our energy improvements will be instrumental for the district in years to come. Discussing energy efficiency and renewable options with our students promotes their problem-solving abilities and has real-world applications,” continued Dr. Rhonda Taylor. “Our students are our top priority, and students will feel the positive impacts of this program for years to come.”

The district has recently achieved substantial completion in implementing its Energy Infrastructure Modernization Program and anticipates all systems to be operating at full capacity within the coming months. Additionally, the district is taking further steps to capitalize on federal incentives by exploring the expansion of solar opportunities to other sites.