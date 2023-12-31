Nicolette Luna, in the Chula Vista City Council chambers, holding her honor. Photo credit: @SWCcollege via Facebook

Southwestern College student Nicolette Luna, just 17, has been recognized in her South Bay hometown for making a name for herself in journalism in a very short time.

The Chula Vista City Council this month presented her with a proclamation for recognition of her work with Southwestern College’s newspaper and magazine, The Sun and El Sol. She also was named National College Reporter of the Year by the Associated Collegiate Press.

Luna decided to enroll in journalism classes at Southwestern in 2020 though she was just 14, and still a student at Bonita Vista High School. She started writing for the college newspaper, and soon her stories were earning awards. She quickly rose to become an editor.

Luna said she was thrilled by the City Council honor, adding that the support she received from her Southwestern College journalism professor, Max Branscomb, had a lot to do with her success.

“Receiving these recognitions felt amazing,” she said. “It was the build-up of all the hard work I put in and also the work of those that supported me like my family, colleagues and Dr. Branscomb.”

As editor, Luna directed the work of college students, some of whom were twice her age. Last year, her work was awarded three first-place spots at the Society of Professional Journalists banquet, and she was invited to write an op-ed piece in the San Diego Union Tribune.

The California College Media Association and the Journalism Association of Community Colleges also have given Luna multiple awards.

“Nikki is a brilliant and hard-working young lady who is a gifted writer and leader. She led El Sol Magazine and The Sun with vision and energy to national championships before she was old enough to drive a car,” Branscomb said.

Luna said she would like to join young Latinas working to boost the ranks of underrepresented journalists. After high school, she hopes to move to New York, attend Columbia University, work in magazine publishing or law and start her own magazine.

“Take any opportunity that comes your way, no matter how difficult it may seem,” Luna said. “It will be worth it.”