Regional law enforcement accompanied 300 specially selected third graders for a special day that ended with a $200 holiday shopping spree at Target, San Diego County officials said Wednesday.

This year’s 30th annual “Shop with a Cop” event over the weekend included breakfast and a private dolphin show at SeaWorld followed by shopping at Target, said Yvette Urrea Moe of the San Diego County communications office.

Every year, the Probation and Sheriff’s departments and District Attorney investigators help raise money with raffles, swag and other fundraising, as do all the law enforcement agencies, Moe said.

Next year’s event is planned for Dec. 7.

“This is an opportunity to be part of a joyful holiday for children who, without this event, may not experience one,” said Chief Probation Officer Tamika Nelson. “It’s also a chance for positive interaction with officers in a fun setting. We’ve supported this event for many years, and we are excited to be the host agency next year. “

The children were selected from local elementary schools by counselors and teachers as well as officer referrals.

Law enforcement officers from more than 25 different local, state, and federal agencies participated in the event by partnering with a school on their beat and spending the day getting to better know the youth and families they serve in the neighborhoods they patrol.

