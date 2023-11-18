(L-R) North Island Credit Union VP, Regional Manager Therese Caballes; Leslie Houck, Zamarano Elementary School Teacher; USS Midway Director of Education Tina Chin; North Island Credit Union VP, NAS Branch Manager Dino Santos and students from Zamarano Elementary School during a check presentation to underwrite costs for 650 students from Title 1 schools to attend Midway STEM Education Onboard Field Trip experiences. Courtesy photo.

North Island Credit Union has again partnered with USS Midway Museum, supporting its “No Child Left Ashore” scholarship fund to increase access to onboard programs for children from underserved communities.

Through the partnership, the credit union will provide $15,000 to underwrite costs for 650 students from Title 1 schools across San Diego to attend Midway STEM Education Onboard Field Trip experiences.

“We are committed to supporting local institutions, young people and educators in our community, and there is no better example of a powerful program than the USS Midway’s outstanding STEM Education experiences,” said North Island Credit Union President & CEO Steve O’Connell. “We’re honored to support the USS Midway and all of the students and teachers who benefit from its programs.”

Midway programs engage, educate, and inspire elementary and middle school students to pursue studies and careers in STEM through programs held aboard the world’s most visited history navy ship museum. North Island Credit Union will cover tuition and transportation expenses for students who qualify for Midway’s No Child Left Ashore Scholarship Fund in 2024.

North Island Credit Union has been an active supporter of the USS Midway Museum since 2015, donating over $147,000 to further the organization’s youth and community programs over the last eight years.

Located in downtown San Diego, the USS Midway CV-41 was America’s longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century before becoming an interactive museum. Midway’s School and Youth Programs are hosted onboard in state-of-the-art education facilities.