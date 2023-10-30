On Oct. 26 the EUSD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new ultra-modern Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics and Visual & Performing Arts Centers at the Del Dios Academy of Arts and Sciences. Photo courtesy EUSD

There’s a new center in the Escondido Union School District that’s state-of-the-art.

On Oct. 26 the EUSD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new ultra-modern

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Visual & Performing Arts Centers at the Del Dios Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Totaling 52,000 square feet and consisting of science labs, faculty lounges, collaborative

workspaces, and 34 classrooms, the Centers were funded by Proposition E, which was

approved by Escondido voters in 2014.

“The new Del Dios Academy STEM and Visual & Performing Arts Centers will support

high-quality, rigorous education that inspires our students to achieve their potential and be

the innovators of tomorrow,” said Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of EUSD.



Designed by HMC Architects and built by Lusardi Construction, the STEM and Visual & Performing Arts Centers are built around the concept of student-centric, rather than teacher-centric, classrooms.



The Escondido Union School District serves more than 14,000 students in preschool

through 8th grade at 24 campuses in the city of Escondido.