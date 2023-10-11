An aerial view of Cal State San Marcos. Photo via CSUSM Housing Facebook

Cal State San Marcos has received the 2023 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — CSUSM will be featured along with 108 other recipients in the November/December issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

This marks the 10th consecutive year that CSUSM has been named a HEED Award recipient. The university is one of only 21 schools that have won the award, which was instituted in 2012, at least 10 years in a row.

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected CSUSM based on the institution’s exemplary diversity and inclusion initiatives, and ability to support a broad definition of diversity on campus, including gender, race, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as all others.

CSUSM is one of four CSU schools to win the HEED Award this year. The others are Cal State Los Angeles, Fresno State, and San Diego State.

For more information about the 2023 HEED Award, visit insightintodiversity.com. For more information about diversity and inclusion at CSUSM, visit the Office of Inclusive Excellence at www.csusm.edu/equity or email diversity@csusm.edu. nclusive environment.