The San Diego County Office of Education is offering resources to discuss the conflict in the Middle East with students of all ages.
In a statement, the office noted that California is home to students and staff with cultural ties to both Israel and Palestine, and has seen a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents even before Saturday’s attack of Israel by Hamas, which has renewed aggressions in the Middle East.
“As educators, we must make sure we provide a safe space for all members of our community to learn about current events and process their emotions,” officials said in the statement.
The office has guides for addressing antisemitic and Islamophobic behavior. Other teaching resources include:
- “Facing History and Ourselves” – “Fostering Civil Discourse: How Do We Talk About Issues That Matter“
- Judy Pace – “Teaching Controversial Issues: A Framework for Reflective Practice“
- Street Law.org – “Classroom Deliberations“
- Constitutional Rights Foundation – “Conducting a Civil Conversation in the Classroom“
- SDCOE resource guide – Facilitating Dialogue with Compassion
Some topics educators may consider adapting for students, the office said, include:
- Impact of U.S. geopolitical issues and the extent of the country’s obligation to respond
- The role and authority of the president
- The president’s policy options for responding to this type of crisis
- The lasting impacts of historical conflict in the Middle East, and
- The human costs of war and conflict
Some students upset by the conflict also may require the guidance and safety of adults in homes and schools. Resources for kids of all ages include:
- How to Talk to Kids About Violence, Crime and War: Tips and conversation starters to talk to kids about the toughest topics.
- Talking to Your Kids About War: Ways families can speak with young people about war, including tips on sharing information and restricting media coverage.
- How to Talk to Your Children About Conflict and War: UNICEF guide offers eight tips for supporting and comforting children.
- Handle with Care: Supporting Young People During Crises: Recommendations and resources to guide conversations and manage subsequent actions and reactions.