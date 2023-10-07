The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) is hiring 14 new faculty members as a result of state funding the district received to increase instruction by full-time faculty. The new hires are in addition to 25 new full-time faculty positions hired by the district since 2021 as a result of $3.1 million in state funding. Photo courtesy SDCCD.

Are you looking for a new job or career? The San Diego Community College District is hiring 14 new faculty members as a result of state funding the district received to increase instruction by full-time faculty.

The new hires are in addition to 25 new full-time faculty positions hired by the district since 2021 as a result of $3.1 million in state funding.

“This demonstrates our commitment to providing our students with exceptional academic instruction, counseling, and library services,” said Gregory Smith, acting chancellor of the SDCCD.

San Diego Miramar College and the San Diego College of Continuing Education each will hire four new faculty members, while San Diego Mesa College and San Diego City College will hire three new faculty members.

The state funding was created as part of an effort with the California community college system following an infusion of $100 million that was included in the state’s 2021-2022 budget. The community college system has a goal of having 75% of its faculty be full-time, and state officials believe hiring more full-time faculty assists in achieving the system’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

Enrollment across the SDCCD is up 12 percent compared with fall 2022. The surge in student demand has nearly reversed enrollment lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on employment opportunities at the SDCCD, visit sdccdjobs.com.