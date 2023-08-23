San Diego State University announced a $3 million endowment this summer from alumnus Frederick W. Pierce IV (’84, ’88) and Christine F. Pierce to enhance and help sustain fraternity and sorority life.

The gift will establish the Pierce Greek Life Center, designed to serve as a locus for extending leadership skill development and access to fraternity and sorority life to a broader range of students.

Pierce said he credits his experience in SDSU’s fraternity and sorority communities with the development of the leadership skills that have served him throughout his career. He is president and CEO of Pierce Education Properties, a San Diego-based national student housing investment and operating company that built SDSU’s Fraternity Row — where PGLC is located.

SDSU is now one of only three universities nationwide to have an endowed Greek Life Center. The University of Arkansas and Miami University in Ohio are the others.

The PGLC will facilitate opportunities for students to pursue their passions through scholarships, internships and experiential learning programs.