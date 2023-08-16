Students on the promenade by RIMAC Arena on campus at UC San Diego. Photo courtesy of UCSD

UC San Diego came in 19th in a respected international ranking of the world’s top institutions of higher education released this week.

The 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities, produced by the Shanghai Jiao Tong University and understood to favor the sciences, ranked Harvard University first and Stanford University second.

Among public institutions, UC San Diego ranked fourth after UC Berkeley, UCLA and the University of Washington.

“We are pleased to see UC San Diego’s reputation as one of the top-ranked global research universities continue to climb in global rankings and recognition,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla.

“Our impressive placement in the 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities spotlights UC San Diego as a world-class institution whose community of scholars actively pursues groundbreaking discovery and innovation to solve society’s biggest challenges,” he added.

The United States accounted for 15 of the worlds’ top 20 universities, and California had five of them.

Established in 2003, the Shanghai ranking evaluates over 2,500 institutions to compile its final list of the top 1,000 universities in the world. The ranking is based on six indicators, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, the number of highly cited researchers, and the of number of articles published in the journals of Nature and Science.