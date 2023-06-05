David Malcolm

Calling all students: You have until June 30 to submit your 2023 David Malcolm Scholarship application.

The scholarship was created to support students who have overcome personal adversity, demonstrate academic excellence, a strong commitment to community service, and a desire to impact the world positively.

David Malcolm, a philanthropist based in San Diego, graduated from the Harvard Business School Presidents Program and built a career in real estate, and believes education is the key to success.

Despite not having a college degree, he managed to pursue a successful career and is now committed to helping deserving students achieve their academic and personal goals.

The David Malcolm Scholarship is available to students from any field of study, providing financial assistance to help them pursue their goals. Selected students will receive a $2,500 scholarship award to help them overcome any obstacles they may face and work toward realizing their aspirations. Eligible applicants must submit a 1,000-word essay that highlights past challenges they have overcome, as well as current obstacles, and explain how the scholarship will help them succeed. The essay should also clearly showcase how higher education will enable them to become an inspiration to others.

Applicants must be high school seniors who have already been accepted into an accredited college or university, or current students enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university, with a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Apply at https://www.davidmalcolmscholarship.com/ before the June 30 deadline.