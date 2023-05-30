The San Diego Foundation offices in Liberty Station.

The San Diego Foundation and Dr. Seuss Foundation announced $1.15 million in grants Tuesday for 23 local nonprofit organizations focused on early childhood education and resources for families with young children.

“When we invest in affordable quality early education, care and resources we’re investing in our region’s families and the local workforce,” San Diego Foundation President and CEO Mark Stuart said. “Through our grantmaking with the Dr. Seuss Foundation, we will have a larger collective impact on San Diego’s children and their families, and build a more resilient region for years to come.”

The grants comprise $650,000 from SDF and $500,000 from the Dr. Seuss Foundation. In 2022, Dr. Seuss Foundation joined SDF in grantmaking for the Early Childhood Initiative, adding a funding emphasis on early literacy.

“The Dr. Seuss Foundation supports evidence-based programs which increase the number of children who enter school ready to learn and thrive, and who are proficient readers by the time they enter fourth grade,” said Jay Hill, executive director of the Dr. Seuss Foundation. “The partnership with the San Diego Foundation offers a perfect alignment of these goals and will support the success of the most resource-challenged young learners across the region.”

Grants range from $25,000 to $75,000.

Recipients getting $75,000 include Diamond Educational Excellence Partnership, Palomar Family Counseling Service in partnership with Growing Minds, and San Diego Youth Services.

Other recipients include American Academy of Pediatrics – California Chapter 3, Basic Assistance to Students in the Community, Chicano Federation of San Diego County, Episcopal Community Services, Father Joe’s Villages, Global Communities, Heartbeat Music Academy, Home Start Inc., International Rescue Committee, Jewish Family Service of San Diego, La Maestra Family Clinic, License to Freedom, Promises2Kids, Reading Legacies, San Diego Breastfeeding Center Foundation, San Diego Rescue Mission, SAY San Diego, True Care, Voices for Children and Words Alive.

Since 2018, the Early Childhood Initiative at SDF has issued more than 135 grants totaling over $9.2 million to 50-plus community-based organizations in San Diego County.

–City News Service