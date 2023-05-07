Superintendent Lamont Jackson joins the Rookie of the Year honorees, in T-shirts, l-r, Benjamin Miner, Kelly Ness-Walker, Keith Keiper, Anne Stuart and Miski Jama. Photo credit: Screen shot, @sandiegounifiedschooldistrict via YouTube

Five first-year teachers and school employees have been honored as part of the new Rookie of the Year Award program at the San Diego Unified School District.

The winners include two teachers, Miski Jama from Marshall Elementary School and Anne Stuart from Carver Elementary, a principal, Keith Keiper from Torrey Pines Elementary, a para-educator, Benjamin Miner from Transition Resources for Adult Community Education, and Kelly Ness-Walker, a rehabilitation specialist with the district’s Mental Health Resource Center.

The honorees were selected based on a number of factors, including effectiveness in service, contributing to a positive work climate, displaying dedication and passion and showing high levels of professionalism as well as compassion for colleagues and their community.

North Island Credit Union created the program with the district to recognize exceptional new talent among educators in the greater San Diego community.

“We applaud the commitment and passion of these award recipients and thank them for their dedication to their students and schools,” credit union President/CEO Steve O’Connell said. “We look forward to continuing this program with SDUSD for many years to come.”

The Rookie of the Year winners were recognized during a May 2 ceremony at Petco Park that included the recipients, their guests and officials from North Island Credit Union and San Diego Unified.

“This year, we are proud to celebrate special individuals who, in their short time with the district, have made a long-lasting impression in the lives of those they serve,” Superintendent Lamont Jackson said. “Thanks to the support from North Island Credit Union, we’ve increased our efforts to ensure all employees feel appreciated and loved.”