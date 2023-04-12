Photo via Pexels.com

Yay for summer!

The San Diego Unified School District is celebrating its third year of Level Up SD, a free summer enrichment program available to district-enrolled students.

In collaboration with San Diego Foundation, San Diego Unified offers free, top-tier summer programs to students in grades transitional kindergarten through high school.



Programs include zoo camps, STEAM- and arts-based experiences, museum programs, leadership institutes, internships, and accelerated learning opportunities.

“Whether it’s visiting a museum, learning to play guitar, or participating in a sports camp, Level Up SD offers many students opportunities that were otherwise out of reach due to cost or transportation needs,” Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson said. “Level Up SD allows all of our students to have access to meaningful summer experiences and all that San Diego has to offer, so they can thrive during the school year and throughout the summer.”

All San Diego Unified students have access to free Level Up programs. Families that have been historically underserved received priority access to Level Up programs during an exclusive two-week registration period. This year, priority families were able to enroll their children in multiple sessions throughout the entire nine-week summer break.

More than 80 local nonprofits provide students with Level Up summer opportunities, as well as week-long camps. Level Up sessions will run from June 20 through Aug. 18.

“Thanks to our nonprofit partners and San Diego Unified school sites, this summer we’re able to provide more than 14,000 opportunities for students throughout the county,” said Pamela Gray Payton, VP, Chief Impact & Partnerships Officer, San Diego Foundation. “Since Level Up SD began, we’ve partnered with more than 130 nonprofits to create 30,000 academic and enrichment opportunities and served 25,000 students.”

Registration for Level Up SD began March 21 for students UTK through eighth grade and continues through the summer, as long as space is available in individual sessions. Registration for additional enrichment programs, accelerated learning opportunities, and internships for high school students will open on April 17.