MHHS student, Celeste Vaca Jimenez

Someone got an early holiday surprise this year to make them smile!

Recently Mission Hills High School student, Cadence Yeats, was surprised on campus with a $180,000 NROTC Scholarship from the United States Marine Corps.

The Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps allows aspiring Marine Officers the opportunity to complete their studies at a participating college or university and earn a commission in the United States Marine Corps.

Yeats plans to attend the University of California, San Diego.

Mission Hills High School is one of three high schools in the San Marcos Unified School District and is a top-five school district in San Diego County.