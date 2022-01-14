San Diego State University. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego State was among 208 institutions across the country to receive grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, it was announced this week.

Projects nationwide will receive parts of $24.7 million in grants from the agency, which is based in Washington, D.C. California had 27 recipients with awards totaling $3.36 million.

“These NEH grants will support educators and scholars in enriching our understanding of the past and enable cultural institutions from across the country to expand their offerings, resources, and public programming, both in person and online,” NEH Acting Chair Adam Wolfson said in a statement. “We look forward to the many new insights and discoveries that these 208 exemplary projects will make possible.”

The San Diego State University Foundation received nearly $300,000 split over two grants for Humanities Initiatives at Hispanic-Serving Institutions projects.

Other campuses receiving similar grants include UC Riverside and Mount St. Mary’s.

A SDSU associate professor, Ranin Kazemi, also received $60,000 to prepare a book on popular uprisings in Iran.

Other Southern California campuses that received awards:

Chapman University in Orange County – one of 33 NEH Humanities Initiative grant recipients, for formation of a minor in Asian-American studies

Jessica Marglin and Joseph Boone from USC – fellowship grants

UCLA – for its Preservation Education and Training project

USC – for its Humanities Initiatives at Colleges and Universities project

Liz Przbylski and Maria See from UC Riverside – grant awards for faculty.

The California State University, Dominguez Hills Foundation, UC Irvine and Claremont University also received grants.

The grant cycle includes the second round of awards made under the NEH/AHRC New Directions for Digital Scholarship in Cultural Institutions program, a initiative with the U.K.’s Arts and Humanities Research Council to advance work at museums, libraries and archives.

– City News Service