La Costa Canyon High School. Courtesy of the school district

Students at La Costa Canyon High School were told to stay home on Friday morning after a parent reported a threat made to the school.

Police on Friday were patrolling the area around the Carlsbad high school as a precaution.

About 2 p.m. Thursday, a parent reported to the San Dieguito Union High School District that their student found “threatening language targeted toward our school community” written on a girls bathroom wall.

Carlsbad Police confirmed a threat was made and that officers would patrol the area.

Then on Friday morning, students of the school at 1 Maverick Way were told to sign on to their virtual classrooms instead of coming to school..

“To ensure the safety of the LCC community and to allow the LCC administrative team in collaboration with the Carlsbad Police Department to further investigate the threat against the school community,” classes are to be asynchronously taught Friday, the school reported in a Facebook post around 6 a.m. Friday.

The reported threat comes after four students were shot and killed by a classmate at Oxford High School near Pontiac, MI.