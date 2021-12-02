La Costa Canyon High School is east of Rancho Santa Fe Road near Stagecoach Community Park in Carlsbad. Image via YouTube.com

Carlsbad police will be on campus at La Costa Canyon High School after reports of a nonspecific threat posted in a girls restroom, officials said early Friday.

“It was a vague threat that was made,” said a dispatcher, who indicated police “determined that it was something they’re going to keep their eye on (Friday).”

Detective Sgt. Christopher Karches is heading the investigation, Times of San Diego was told.

In a press release issued around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward said a parent phoned La Costa Canyon administrators about 2 p.m. to report the incident.

“Their student found threatening language targeted toward our school community written on the wall in the 700s [building] girls bathroom,” Cheryl James-Ward said in a statement. “Given the nature of the message, we immediately contacted the Carlsbad Police Department for support.”

James-Ward, on the job since Nov. 1, said students will attend school synchronously Friday — which traditionally means all classes will be held at the same time rather than staggered.

But FOX5 San Diego quoted James-Ward as saying students should plan to remain home and log onto their Google classrooms at regularly scheduled class times. She apologized for the late notice while noting “the safety of our students and staff must come first.”

Adding confusion, the police dispatcher said: “It’s up to parents whether or not they want to” keep their children home.

“All schools have safety plans and participate in lockdown drills,” James-Ward said in her statement. “Parents should talk to their children about remaining alert and encourage them to report threats to a responsible adult as was done in this situation.”

The district has an anonymous reporting online service and 24-hour hotline posted on www.sduhsd.net.

But as of 2 a.m. Friday, neither the district nor La Costa Canyon websites had reported the threat.