Photo via Pixabay

The San Diego Workforce Partnership is expanding three workforce training programs intended to help San Diegans from underrepresented communities secure jobs and launch careers in the region’s public and private sectors, it was announced Tuesday.

Along with support from the city of San Diego, the partnership will expand TechHire, Opportunity Youth Internships and City Mentorships. The three programs are intended to provide young workers with the skills, training and experience they need to secure quality employment in two of the region’s growing sectors: information and communication technologies and public administration.

“As our local economy continues to rebuild, now is the optimal time for workers to reimagine their career,” said Workforce Partnership CEO Peter Callstrom. “We thank the city of San Diego for their support in helping families and workers throughout our region identify new opportunities to secure quality educational and career opportunities.”

TechHire offers Black San Diegans, women, veterans and other underrepresented populations paid internships in quality tech positions.

The Opportunity Youth Internship program assists young workers from low-income backgrounds with securing paid internships in such sectors as healthcare, education, law and retail.

Applicants receive paid job readiness training, work experience and are assigned a one-on-one mentor through a paid mentorship with city departments through the City Mentorship program.

The programs were funded in whole or in part with Community Development Block Grant Program funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to San Diego.

–City News Service