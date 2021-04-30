Lucile Lynch of Carlsbad was one of 14 candidates to replace Robert Haley and eight people interviewed. Image via Facebook

Only 48 hours after approving a “voluntary resignation agreement” with its schools superintendent, the San Dieguito Union High School District board chose his interim successor.

The board Thursday appointed attorney and businesswoman Lucile Lynch, 59, to replace Robert Haley. The district said an employment agreement would be considered at its May 20 meeting.

The Del Mar Times reported that Lynch was OK’d by a 4-1 vote, with only trustee Katrina Young opposed after a four-hour closed session.

The board reviewed 14 applications and interviewed eight candidates, said district spokesman Miquel Jacobs.

“The board plans to immediately begin a nationwide search for the permanent superintendent position,” he said Friday.

Lynch, with two sons who graduated from Oak Crest Middle School and La Costa Canyon High School, is a former prosecutor in the Philadelphia DA’s Office who founded Beacons Inc., a nonprofit public benefit corporation that provides vocational training to bridge gaps to employment.

“Using her business and educational background, Ms. Lynch looks forward to continuing a collaborative relationship with all stakeholders and working productively with the board to support their vision,” said a district statement.

Lynch — endorsed by the Republican Party of San Diego and talk-show host Carl DeMaio — finished third in a 2016 school board race to fill two four-year seats on the San Dieguito school board. That same year the Carlsbad resident donated $250 to the county GOP, according to opensecrets.org.

Haley sent a 444-word statement about his departure to NBC San Diego.

After thanking teachers, families and his leadership team, he said: “Although it was my desire to finish my career at San Dieguito Union High School District, that is not to be.”

He called the district a great one and could be a “lighthouse for the state and nation.”

“I truly hope the vision stays in place that all students are entitled to a successful education, we are a team, engaged, inspired, prepared, and that continues to guide the path forward,” Haley said.