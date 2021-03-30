A rendering of the planned Beverly and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center. Courtesy of Hillel of San Diego

A California Court of Appeal on Tuesday rejected without comment what is likely the last attempt to stop construction of a Jewish student center across from the UC San Diego Campus in La Jolla.

For more than two decades, the group Taxpayers for Responsible Land Use has challenged Hillel of San Diego‘s efforts to build on a vacant triangular plot of land on La Jolla Village Drive across from the La Jolla Playhouse

The most recent lawsuit concerned the San Diego City Council’s unanimous approval of the project in 2017.

Google Earth image shows the location of the project. The home currently used by Hillel is in the lower left.

The $15 million project consists of three buildings totaling 6,500 square feet. Part of the land would be dedicated for public open space.

The project is near similar centers for Lutheran and Catholic students and the J. Craig Venter Institute.

Taxpayers for Responsible Land Use had argued that the center would adversely impact the neighborhood and that the City Council did not follow the law in its approval.

Judge William Dato of the Fourth Appellate District issued the unanimous opinion by the three-judge panel and ordered the opposing party to pay the court costs.