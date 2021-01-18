Biden Picks San Diego Unified’s Cindy Marten for Federal Education Post

Share This Article:

President-Elect Joe Biden announced Monday he has nominated San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten to the post of deputy secretary in the federal Department of Education.

Marten has been SDUSD superintendent since 2013. She got her start as a teacher and school-wide literacy specialist in the Poway Unified School District and has worked as an educator for 32 years, including 17 years as a teacher and stretches as principal and vice principal.

She worked for 10 years at Central Elementary in the City Heights neighborhood, where she established a bi-literacy program, a hands-on school garden program, integrated arts education, after-school and preschool programs, a daycare center for employees’ children and a community health and wellness center for students and their families.

Marten was chosen as one of the 2018 Business Women of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal and was awarded the 2015 National Conflict Resolution Center Local Peacemaker Award.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse and a master’s degree in teaching and learning from UC San Diego.

— City News Service

