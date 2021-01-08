Chapman University President Condemns Controversial Law Professor Who Aided Trump

Share This Article:

The president of Chapman University said Friday that controversial law professor John Eastman, whose legal opinions supported President Trump’s lie that he won the election, had “publicly disparaged” the Orange County institution.

“This week, John Eastman, a member of the Chapman faculty, played a role in the tragic events in Washington, D.C., that jeopardized our democracy,” said Daniele Struppa in a letter to the Chapman community.

Eastman was in Washington on Wednesday at the rally the preceded the right-wing mob assault on the Capitol. He appeared on the stage with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who called for “trial by combat” before Trump urged his followers to head to the Capitol.

“Eastman’s actions are in direct opposition to the values and beliefs of our institution,” said Struppa. “He has now put Chapman in the position of being publicly disparaged for the actions of a single faculty member, and for what many call my failure to punish and fire him.”

He said that if it is determined that Eastman broke any laws, then “appropriate action” would be taken.

In December, Eastman filed a Supreme Court brief on behalf of Trump in support of a lawsuit by Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The suit asked the court to void the presidential election results in the four states. The court quickly rejected the lawsuit.

In August, Eastman wrote an op-ed arguing that Sen. Kamala Harris was not eligible to be vice president because she is the daughter of immigrants. The column echoed the birther conspiracy championed by Trump that President Obama was not eligible to be President.

