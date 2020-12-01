San Diego Unified Scraps Plans for January Return to In-Classroom Instruction

By Ken Stone

San Diego Unified parents and staff learned Tuesday night that the state’s second-largest school district is scrapping plans for a January return to class.

“Schools will be ready when it is safe and responsible to fully reopen,” the district said. “Unfortunately, that time has not yet come.”

The district earlier signaled that starting Jan. 4, pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students would return to campus four days a week — split into morning and afternoon sessions. And starting Jan. 25, students in grades 6 through 12 were to have returned to school two days a week as part of Phase 2 reopening.

Addressed to “San Diego Unified Family,” an email about 8 p.m. didn’t specify how much longer distance learning would continue.

“However, appointment-based, in-person instruction will still be available on campus for students with the greatest needs through Phase 1,” said the note.

District officials acknowledged that the decision to remain online longer than hoped would be disappointing to many.

But they said the current spread of the coronavirus locally makes it unsafe to move forward with Phase 2 of reopening.

“We plan to reassess the public health conditions and provide an updated timetable on Jan. 13,” the note said.

Updated information on reopening plans remain on the district’s website. This includes a status dashboard and a list of the conditions “we are continuing to watch for when it will be safe again to reopen campuses.”

The number of students taking part in small group instruction, with infant/toddler, early learning, middle school and high school students is growing and will start receiving appointments on Dec. 7, the district said.

Since October, some 2,000 elementary school students have taken part in these appointments.

San Diego Unified says it has spent tens of millions of dollars on air filtration, Plexiglass desk dividers, hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment and more.

“Gov. Gavin Newsom warned yesterday of potential drastic new measures at the state level, and, in San Diego County, close to 1,000 new cases have been reported,” the district said in the unsigned note. “Hospitalizations have tripled this month. The most difficult stages of the pandemic may yet be ahead of us, but we are confident we will get through this together by remaining vigilant.”

The announcement in Spanish:

Querida familia del Unificado de San Diego,

Debido a la creciente preocupación de salud relacionada con COVID-19 y la seguridad de nuestros alumnos, personal y comunidad, hemos decidido continuar con el aprendizaje en línea para la mayoría de nuestros alumnos durante la primera parte del año nuevo. Sin embargo, aún tendremos instrucción personalizada por medio de citas escolares disponibles en los planteles para los alumnos con mayores necesidades durante la Fase 1.

La decisión de permanecer en línea más tiempo del que habíamos esperado será decepcionante para nuestros alumnos, maestros y otros que esperan con ansia regresar al salón de clases. Sin embargo, la situación actual de la creciente propagación del coronavirus en nuestra comunidad hace la situación insegura para continuar con la Fase 2 de reapertura en estos momentos. Tenemos planeado reevaluar las condiciones de salud pública y proporcionar una actualización el 13 de enero.

Mientras tanto, continuaremos proporcionando información actualizada sobre nuestros planes de reapertura en nuestra página web. Esto incluye actualizaciones en el tablero educativo de la página web y una lista completa de las condiciones que continuamos evaluando respecto a cuándo podremos reabrir nuestros planteles de forma segura.

También continuaremos incrementando el número de alumnos que participan en la instrucción en grupos pequeños, en las categorías de infantes/niños pequeños, aprendizaje temprano, intermedia y preparatoria con citas escolares a partir del 7 de diciembre. Desde octubre aproximadamente 2,000 alumnos de primaria han participado en estas citas escolares.

Todos esperamos poder reunirnos con los alumnos y maestros en el salón de clases el próximo año y de la manera más segura posible. El Unificado de San Diego ha invertido decenas de millones de dólares en filtración de aire, divisiones de plexiglas entre escritorios, estaciones de limpieza de manos, equipo de protección y más. Las escuelas estarán preparadas cuando sea seguro y responsable reabrir por completo. Desafortunadamente, ese momento no ha llegado.

El gobernador Gavin Newsom advirtió ayer sobre las nuevas medidas potenciales y drásticas a nivel estatal y en el condado San Diego. Cerca de 1,000 nuevos casos se han reportado. Las hospitalizaciones se han triplicado este mes. Las más difíciles etapas de la pandemia pueden estar aún en el futuro, pero tenemos confianza en que podremos sobrellevar esto juntos manteniéndonos vigilantes.

Atentamente,

Unificado de San Diego

