Marsha Gable Chosen as Interim President of Grossmont College

Marsha Gable, current vice president of Student Services at Grossmont College, was selected to serve as the college’s interim president beginning next year, the college announced Friday.

She will begin her tenure Jan. 1 following the retirement of Nabil Abu- Ghazaleh, who has served as president of Grossmont College since 2015.

Gable’s 18-year career in higher education includes eight months as interim president of San Diego Miramar College — from November 2019 to July 2020. Before that, Gable had served as vice president of Student Services at Grossmont College for four years. She returned to that post in July, after her stretch at Miramar College.

“Dr. Gable is a natural choice for interim president,” said Lynn Neault, chancellor of the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District. “She has demonstrated that she has the skills and the talent to guide the college through this leadership transition.”

Grossmont College aims to have a permanent president chosen by the end of next summer, according to the college.

“I very much look forward to my interim leadership role at Grossmont College and engaging with an excellent community of students, staff, faculty and administrators,” Gable said. “Communication, collaboration, equity and inclusion remain key in leading the college and I look forward to the collegial work ahead to address the continuing and new challenges with a team committed to and focused on equitable outcomes for our students.”

Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Gable earned a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and a master’s degree in sociological practice at CSU San Marcos. She got her doctorate in educational leadership from San Diego State University.

Her instructional experience includes stretches as an adjunct instructor at SDSU, CSU San Marcos, MiraCosta College and Mt. San Jacinto College.

–City News Service

