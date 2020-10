Share This Article:

San Diego Christian College in Santee will pay $225,000 to resolve allegations that it compensated a student recruiting company in violation of a federal ban on incentive-based compensation, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

The university’s settlement resolves allegations that it hired student recruiting company Joined Inc. between 2014 and 2016 to recruit prospective students to SDCC and paid the company a share of the tuition SDCC received from enrolled, recruited students.

Title IV of the Higher Education Act prohibits institutions receiving federal student aid from compensating student recruiters with a commission, bonus, or other incentive payment based on the recruiters’ success in securing student enrollment, according to the Department of Justice.

“Higher education enrollment decisions should put students first,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Offering recruiters financial incentives to enroll students undermines students’ ability to make educational decisions in their own best interests.”

The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by an unnamed whistleblower, who will receive $33,750 of the settlement proceeds, according to the DOJ.

“Today’s settlement is a result of the hard work and effort of the Office of Inspector General and the Department of Justice to protect and maintain the integrity of the Federal student aid programs,” said Neil Sanchez, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General’s Southern Regional Office. “We will continue to work together to ensure that Federal student aid funds are used as required by law. America’s taxpayers and students deserve nothing less.”

— City News Service

